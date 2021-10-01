Updated on Friday, October 1, 2021 at 7:30 AM EDT

TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Pleasant. High 74°

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Patchy Fog Possible. Chilly. Low 46°

SATURDAY: Partly Cloudy. Stray Shower Chance Late. Touch Warmer High 80°

DISCUSSION:

We will begin the month of October on a mostly sunny and pleasant note, with highs in the low to mid 70s this afternoon.

It will be a perfect evening for Week 7 of Friday Night Football, with game time temps in the mid 60s, under mostly clear skies. Temperatures will bottom out in the mid 50s by the end of the 4th quarter, under mostly clear skies once again.

Lows will drop into the mid 40s during the latter half of the overnight into the first half of the morning on Saturday. Skies will remain mostly clear, but some patchy fog will be possible after midnight.

Saturday will feature partly cloudy skies, along with a stray shower chance late in the afternoon into the evening. Temperatures will be warmer, as highs top off in the upper 70s to around 80 Saturday afternoon. A cold front will begin to move into the region late Saturday night into the day on Sunday. The front will bring more rain to the region, along with a few thunderstorm chances. Temperatures will top off in the mid 70s on Sunday.

Shower chances will continue to stick around on Monday, along with cooler temperatures, with highs in the lower 70s.

Rain chances will lessen, but will not drop to zero as we head into the middle of next week. Skies will also be mostly cloudy, as an upper level area of low pressure will linger across the Ohio Valley through most of the middle of next week. Temperatures will remain close to above par for the day on Tuesday through Thursday.

Have a Great Friday!

