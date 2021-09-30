ZAAP Announces Brayden Heath as Artist of the Month for October

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The ZAAP Gallery has named Zanesville native Brayden Heath as its featured artist for October. 

Growing up, Heath was influenced and inspired by other individuals’ artwork. He was always creative as a kid and developed a passion for creating art. His style of art is geometric abstract and more Modernism. 

“I like the modern part of it. I like that some people haven’t seen art like mine before. It makes me more inspired to create more like it and branch out and keep moving forward in this open minded different way,” ZAAP Artist of the Month Brayden Heath said.

Throughout the years, he said it’s been motivating meeting other artists and individuals as they share their thoughts and critiques on his artwork.

Heath has been involved with ZAAP on and off since 2017 and was honored to be named the featured artist for the month of October. 

“I love being a part of this organization,” Heath said. “They have done so much for me, including this artist of the month and I love that it can give artists like myself the exposure and opportunity for growth in this art community. It’s beautiful.”

Heath is opening up his own studio at the Masonic Temple. “The Boho Raven” will open during the First Friday Art Walk. He will have original artwork available as well a boutique with jewelry; perfect for the fall and holiday seasons. 

You can contact him on Facebook or by phone number at 220-203-8427.

Brayden Heath’s artwork displayed at the ZAAP Gallery.
