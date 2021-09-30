Y-City Gun Fest Taking Place at County Fairgrounds Saturday

Gunnar Consol61

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- This Saturday, the 12th annual Y-City Gun Fest will be underway at the Muskingum County Fair Grounds from noon to 8PM.

The event always happens on the first Saturday of October, and it is a fun event to raise funds for the Knights Foundation Inc where guns will be raffled off and a good time is in no short supply.

“Tickets are $50, we’re going to raffle off 62 guns, seven $500 cash drawings, and two knife sets, mystery gun safe, and the reserve grand prize is a Harley Davidson bike from Frinks, and the Grand Prize is a 2021 ‘Side X Side’ from MV Treadway,” Scott Moyer, president of the Knights Foundation Inc stated.

The $50 ticket includes free food, and optional $1 beers can be purchased as well. For safety reasons, only individuals 18 years or older will be able to attend the event, and masks will be provided for anyone drawn to wear one as well as abundant hand sanitizer stations. The event is perfect for gun enthusiasts who want to support a good cause. 

“It’s really just a gun raffle, it’s an opportunity to win guns. The proceeds benefit our foundation. You can learn about our foundation’s mission on our website. We’ve given to Catholic Schools of Zanesville, Miracle League, Old Timers, Trulight Ministries, Transitions, just to name a few,” Moyer said.

The best place to secure tickets or to learn more information about the event will be on the organization’s website. 

