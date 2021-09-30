Week 6: Players of the Game

As football teams around our area move into week 7 of their season, we need to take time to honor our stand-out players from week 6.

The three players of the week are chosen from WHIZ’s radio games on AM-1240, Z92 and Highway 103.

This week’s players of the game include Jordan Martin of Zanesville. Martin helped lead his team to victory over Licking Valley 20-10. Martin ended the game with 135yrds on 23 carries.

Cade Searls was the Z92 player of the game. The Philo Electric grabbed five passes for 133yrds and two scores. The Electrics went on to defeat West Muskingum 40-26.

Finally, our Highway 103 player of the game was Korbyn Haley of Coshocton. Haley put up 126 yrds of offense and two touchdowns in a 35-8 win over New Lexington.

Tune in to AM 1240, Z92 and Highway 103 to see who the week 7 players of the week will be. The players of the game are sponsored by Orthopaedic Associates of Zanesville