Transitions Inc. Hosting Fundraiser for Domestic Violence Awareness Month This Saturday

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month, and to kick it off this Saturday, Transitions Inc., a domestic violence shelter and advocacy group, is teaming up with the Barn for an event to raise awareness and funds for the organization. 

The event will include a penny social where individuals can bid on a variety of different baskets through purchasing as many tickets as they want. Each basket is valued at over $200, and a 50/50 raffle will also occur during the Ohio State game. Fundraisers like this help the organization with they’re day-to-day operations. 

“It helps us provide services to victims of domestic violence, and that includes men, women, and children. And we help them in providing resources for housing, for getting a driver’s license, for making sure their kids are being transported to and from school, and getting the help they need -especially in the court. We have two court advocates that go to bat for these victims every single day to make sure they’re in stable environments and not being future victims of domestic violence,” Bridget Tetak, board member for Transitions Inc. stated.

The festivities kick-off at 3:30 in the afternoon along with The Ohio State game, during the game, the auctions will be taking place, and after the game, the STM Party Band will begin playing live music.

“They’ll start after the game. We’ll have the auction items, the fifty-fifty, it’s just going to be a great day for fellowship and people to show support for individuals that have been victims of domestic violence and raise awareness really around the whole cause,” Jim Watson, owner of The Barn stated.

The event is free to attend, and more information can be found on either the Transitions in Zanesville or The Barn’s Facebook pages.

