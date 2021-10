PREP FOOTBALL=

Chicago (Crane Medical Prep) 28, Chicago (Noble Street Charter/UIC) 14

Chicago (Noble Street Charter/Comer) 34, Chicago Ag Science 0

Dyett 30, Richards 6

Mather 7, Chicago Sullivan 6

North Lawndale 8, Kennedy 0

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

___

