Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=
Bellbrook 63, Middletown Madison Senior 13
Bethel-Tate 43, Batavia Clermont NE 14
Day. Dunbar 42, Day. Meadowdale 22
South 54, Cols. Independence 22
Tol. Start 34, Tol. Waite 15
Willow Wood Symmes Valley 34, Beaver Eastern 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Cin. Shroder vs. Cin. College Prep., ccd.
Cols. Northland vs. East, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
