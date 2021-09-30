Thursday’s Scores

PREP FOOTBALL=

Bellbrook 63, Middletown Madison Senior 13

Bethel-Tate 43, Batavia Clermont NE 14

Day. Dunbar 42, Day. Meadowdale 22

South 54, Cols. Independence 22

Tol. Start 34, Tol. Waite 15

Willow Wood Symmes Valley 34, Beaver Eastern 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Cin. Shroder vs. Cin. College Prep., ccd.

Cols. Northland vs. East, ccd.

