Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine visits Ridge Corporation for Groundbreaking Celebration

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine made a visit to Muskingum County for a groundbreaking ceremony celebrating the expansion of the Ridge Corporation’s Frazeysburg manufacturing facility.

JobsOhio and the Ohio Department of Development both collaborated on the project along with other state and local entities.

The expansion will lead to the creation of nearly 100 new jobs.

“Manufacturing is alive and well in Ohio. It’s what we do, we make things and sell things all over the world,” Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine said. “Ridge is doing great things, they are doubling the size of the company. We’re very excited about this and these are good paying jobs.”

Gov. DeWine stated that this was a celebration for the Ridge Corporation. Employees of Ridge gathered around during the groundbreaking as they all understand the importance of the expansion and how it will benefit not only the company but individuals in Southeast Ohio.

“You’re seeing this throughout Southeast Ohio. One of the things that we have emphasized with JobsOhio is, let’s make sure we’re investing in those parts of the state that really need the jobs. Southeast Ohio needs the jobs,” Gov. DeWine said.

Over the next several months Gov. DeWine said a number of water and sewer grants will be announced in Southeast Ohio. A quarter of a million dollars has gone into these grants.