Muskie Men’s Soccer Blank Bobcats

The Muskingum men’s soccer team came away with a 3-0 home win over Pitt-Greensburg Wednesday night.

Three different Muskies found the back of the net senior Blake Weatherholt got things going in the 32nd minute off an assist by Nicholas Hubbard.

Sophomore Morgan McKenna would add a goal of his own in the 58th minute of an assist by Mahfuz Yakubu.

The last goal came in the 72nd minute when Edwin Palou saw the ball go passed the goal line off an assist by Thomas Rooney.

Junior goalkeeper Jacob Clevenger recorded his first career shut-out, playing all 90 minutes in goal and snagging four saves.

The Muskies hit the road and open-up OAC action traveling to John Carroll on Saturday, October 2. Kick-off is set for 7:00 p.m