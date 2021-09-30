McConnell Sentenced to Jail Time

A Zanesville man went before Judge Mark Fleegle in Common Pleas Court for a hearing in two separate cases.

In the first case 30-year-old Terrell McConnell made a motion to withdraw his guilty plea to one count of possession of drugs. The motion was denied. He was sentenced to 12 years in prison, ordered to forfeit over $2,300 seized in the case and pay a fine of $5,000.

Court records show the sentence will be served consecutively to his sentence in a second case. In that case McConnell was sentenced to 11 years, 7 mandatory for attempted murder, discharging a firearm over a roadway and tampering with evidence. He will also be on the violent offender registry for ten years, ordered to forfeit the firearm and two years mandatory post release control of up to five years.

Zanesville Police said in March, McConnell was arrested in connection to a shooting incident on Bates Street.

