Marlins rookie Sánchez pulled by Mattingly after not running

Sports
Associated Press19

NEW YORK (AP) — Miami Marlins rookie Jesús Sánchez was immediately removed from the game by manager Don Mattingly after failing to run out a flyball in the third inning against the New York Mets on Friday night.

Sánchez flied to deep left with two outs in the third and jogged up the first-base line while holding his bat and watching the ball, which was caught by Jeff McNeil.

Bryan De La Cruz replaced Sánchez in right field in the bottom half.

Sánchez, a 23-year-old who made his big league debut in August 2020, is hitting .251 with 14 homers and 36 RBIs in 227 at-bats. He had singled leading off the second inning.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Avatar
Associated Press

Related Posts

From one Kubiak to another, Vikings offense staying in sync

Associated Press

Von Miller’s comeback off to fast start for unbeaten Broncos

Associated Press

From one Kubiak to another, Vikings offense staying in sync

Associated Press