Lady Electrics Shutout Raiders

The Philo Electrics hosted the Morgan Raiders Wednesday night in a home game.

The Electrics had some chances in front of the net and with 14:39 left in the first half, Emily Keylor got the ball and sent it over the Raiders goal to give Philo a 1-0 lead.

Then with 37 seconds remaining in the first half Keylor found the back of the net again to give Philo a 2-0 lead going into the half.

Philo would go on to win the game 4-0 with Keylor adding one more goal to her tally. Caglea Shook also scored a goal.

The Electrics improve to 4-8 on the season and Morgan falls to 2-9.