Lady Electrics Shutout Raiders

Local Sports
Natalie Comer19

The Philo Electrics hosted the Morgan Raiders Wednesday night in a home game.

The Electrics had some chances in front of the net and with 14:39 left in the first half, Emily Keylor got the ball and sent it over the Raiders goal to give Philo a 1-0 lead.

Then with 37 seconds remaining in the first half Keylor found the back of the net again to give Philo a 2-0 lead going into the half.

Philo would go on to win the game 4-0 with Keylor adding one more goal to her tally. Caglea Shook also scored a goal.

The Electrics improve to 4-8 on the season and Morgan falls to 2-9.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Natalie Comer
Natalie Comer
Natalie grew up in Martinsburg, WV and graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in Journalism emphasizing in broadcast. During her time at WVU, she worked and interned with WVU Athletics Video, where she helped with video production on game days. Her senior year of college, she was the Sports Reporter/Anchor for “WVU News,” an Emmy-award winning newscast produced by journalism students. Natalie is a huge sports fanatic. She is a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins, but when it comes to football, she cheers on the LA Rams. Her dream job is to be a reporter in the NHL.

Related Posts

High School Scoreboard 9.29.21

Nichole Hannahs

DIII Boys Sectional Results Golf

Nichole Hannahs

Central District Golf Sectionals

Nichole Hannahs