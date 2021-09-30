High School Scoreboard 9.29.21

BOYS GOLF:
MARIETTA: 323 ZANESVILLE: 398 CAMBRIDGE 414
Grayson Herb from Marietta was medalist with a 73. For Cambridge, Jackson Reed shot 91, Bradyn Gregg 98, Aidan Castello 108, and Jax VanDyne 117.
BOYS SOCCER:
ROSECRANS: 3 FISHER CATHOLIC: 2
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
ZANESVILLE: 0 LICKING VALLEY: 3
The Panthers defeated the Blue Devils 8-25, 8-25 and 11-25. Licking Valley’s Emily Bone had 6 aces, 8 digs and 30 assists. Rylee Sensabaugh added 9 Kills and 3 Aces. Bree Creech tallied 9 kills and Cassie Orr got 8 Kills.
GIRLS SOCCER:
NEW LEXINGTON: 3 MAYSVILLE: 2
