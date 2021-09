A former Muskingum County Most Wanted Suspect was in court on Wednesday.

44-year-old Brian Spears plead guilty in Common Pleas Court in front of Judge Mark Fleegle.

The Logan man plead guilt to three counts of breaking and entering, two counts of theft, one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and one count of tampering with evidence.

Judge Fleegle ordered a pre-sentence investigation and continued bond at $50,000.