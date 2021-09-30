Coshocton Downs Hometown West Muskingum

The Coshocton Redskins went on the road and defeated West Muskingum 5-2 in girls soccer. Coshocton had previously endured a draw in their last contest, and prior to that, had lost back to back games. The Redskins lead 3-1 at halftime.

Keeley Murray scored the first goal of the second half for Coshocton to extend their lead to 4-1. West Muskingum striker Allison Latier did her part in the second half offensively, by scoring West Muskingum’s only second half goal to decrease West Muskingum’s deficit to 4-2.

Coshocton advances to 7-4-1 overall, and will face Edison on the road Monday, October 4th at 6:00pm. West Muskingum falls to 6-6-1. Next up, West Muskingum will face Sandy Valley at home Saturday, October 2nd at noon.