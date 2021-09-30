Coshocton Downs Hometown West Muskingum

Local Sports
Court Zeppernick19

The Coshocton Redskins went on the road and defeated West Muskingum 5-2 in girls soccer. Coshocton had previously endured a draw in their last contest, and prior to that, had lost back to back games. The Redskins lead 3-1 at halftime.

Keeley Murray scored the first goal of the second half for Coshocton to extend their lead to 4-1. West Muskingum striker Allison Latier did her part in the second half offensively, by scoring West Muskingum’s only second half goal to decrease West Muskingum’s deficit to 4-2.

Coshocton advances to 7-4-1 overall, and will face Edison on the road Monday, October 4th at 6:00pm. West Muskingum falls to 6-6-1. Next up, West Muskingum will face Sandy Valley at home Saturday, October 2nd at noon.

Court Zeppernick
Court Zeppernick
Court graduated Ohio State University in May 2020. He has interned at NBC4, ABC6, and the Big Ten Network. He enjoys all things sports and follows all the northern Ohio sports teams including the Browns, Indians, and Cavs.

