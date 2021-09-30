Updated on Wednesday, 29 September 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT

THURSDAY: Areas of fog possible during the early morning. Otherwise; clear skies during the early morning will give way to mostly clear skies during the late morning and afternoon. Highs around 73°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming north at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear skies during the early evening will give way to clear skies during the late evening and overnight. Lows around 45°. North winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

FRIDAY: Clear skies throughout the day. Highs around 73°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming northeast at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Clear skies during the evening will give way to mostly clear skies during the overnight. Lows around 47°. Northeast winds at 5-15 mph during the early evening, becoming calm during the late evening and overnight.

SATURDAY: A stray rain shower possible during the late afternoon. Otherwise; mostly clear skies during the morning will give way to partly cloudy skies during the afternoon. Highs around 79°. Calm winds during the early morning, becoming southeast at 5-15 mph during the late morning and afternoon.

SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance of rain showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 58°.

SUNDAY: Rain showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 76°.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Rain showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy. Lows around 60°.

MONDAY: Chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 74°.

MONDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 54°.

TUESDAY: Slight chance of rain showers. Mostly cloudy. Highs around 72°.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Slight chance of rain showers. Partly cloudy. Lows around 56°.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy. Highs around 76°.

On the latest weather map, an area of high pressure was located over Alpena, MI with a maximum central pressure of 1022 mb. This area of high pressure was responsible for allowing clear skies across our region this afternoon with temperatures generally in the low to mid-70s. The cold front which moved through our region early this week has since stalled out well off to our south along a line from Des Moines, IA, through Louisville, KY and over into southern West Virginia. Further to the west, an area of low pressure – L1 – was positioned in central South Dakota with a minimum central pressure of 1008 mb.

As we head into the evening hours and overnight hours, the area of high pressure to our north will try to slide down into our region a little bit, but it will likely be weakening as well. Meanwhile, another area of high pressure will likely build across Ontario during the overnight tonight. For our region, this will likely translate to clear skies throughout the evening and overnight tonight. The winds will also likely become calm, and this will allow for variations in our temperatures during the overnight hours. For now, I am expecting that Zanesville will likely reach down to around 44° – 48°, although places like Cambridge may try to reach down to around 41° – 45°. Areas of fog will also be possible overnight tonight, especially in the valleys.

A few cirrus clouds will be possible in our region during the afternoon hours on Thursday. Otherwise; a generally quiet day will likely occur in our region as the area of high pressure maintains it’s control over our region. The winds will likely be from the north at around 5-15 mph, and this may mix the air a little bit such that our temperatures will likely be generally uniform across our region.

Clear skies will likely return into our region as we head into late Thursday Evening and going through the day on Friday. This will be the result of the second area of high pressure moving down through our region. Thus, overnight lows on Thursday Night will likely vary across the region with Zanesville likely ending up around 43° – 47°, and places like Cambridge and Lancaster possibly reaching down to around 40° – 44°.

L1 will begin to move into the Upper Midwest during the weekend, and it will likely get some assistance from a second area of low pressure – L1A – which will develop in the central Plains in response to a sharp upper level trough pushing through the Plains. L1A will try to drag a warm front through our region as we head into Saturday Night. Ahead of this front will be the possibility of a lone rain shower during the late afternoon hours on Saturday, especially southwest of Zanesville. Otherwise; very warm conditions are likely for our region on Saturday with partly cloudy skies aiding the temperature in reaching upwards of 77° – 81°.

A chance for rain showers and thunderstorms will exist in my forecast for Saturday Night as the warm front lifts over our region and L1 and L1A begin to inch the cold front closer towards our region. By Sunday Morning, the cold front will likely be along a line from Greater Sudbury, ON, through Chicago, IL and then into St. Louis, MO, with L1 located over Greater Sudbury, ON and L1A located over Chicago, IL. As the cold front moves towards us, rain showers and thunderstorms will be likely across our region for the day Sunday and even into Sunday Night when the actual cold front tries to push through.

Behind this system, an upper level low will likely try to develop, and this may allow for mostly cloudy skies and a chance for rain showers as we head into the day on Monday. Otherwise; an area of high pressure will likely try to build over Ontario, but whether or not it will be enough to keep our regional weather quiet for the middle part of next work week is uncertain at this time as a trough of low pressure may try to develop over our region.

