Welcome Week: Annual Fall Fest Happening at Zane State College

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Zane State College is holding a Fall Fest event today outside of the College Hall area.

Robin Carroll, Administrative Assistant at Zane State College said this event is to prepare students for a new school year.

“We are really excited to do Fall Fest today. It’s one of the first events we’re able to have recently and it is here to support the students,” Carroll stated. “We have several different clubs that are here. We have the natural resource club, an art textile club, and a social work club that the students can participate in.”

Carroll added that they will be enrolling students for their eight week fall quarter and online classes during the event. There’s also a financial aid bus in attendance for students to apply.

The Fall Fest includes food, activities and much more.

“We have different activities they can participate in, games, and we’re offering free lunch. We have a book store table where they can come in and review, and have a say on some of the new items that’ll be coming in,” Carroll said.

There is no registration necessary and the event will be going on until 2:00 p.m. today.