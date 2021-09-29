The Straker Foundation Announcing Five New Fall Grants For Organizations

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The Straker Foundation is pleased to announce it is soon opening up applications for a handful of fall grants. The goal is to fund things that are a ‘cherry on top’ of an organization’s expected expenses.

The foundation wants to fund projects that will enrich their organizations. For example, purchasing expensive equipment, setting up tele-conferencing infrastructure, funding guest speakers, or even all expenses paid field trips just to name a few.

“We’re looking to fund things that are out of the ordinary. We’re not looking to fund the kinds of activities that organizations typically keep in their budgets. Instead, we’re looking to do next-dollar kinds of things, things that are really unusual and exciting for a group,” Susan Holdren, president and executive director of The Straker Foundation stated.

The applications will be made available next Monday online on their website.

“It will start on October 4th, and the cycle ends November 14th, and we will be selecting five grants of up to $20,000 and they will be project based grants,” Pam Kirst, program director of the Straker foundation said.

Priority consideration will be given to projects and applicants whose competition or implementation will happen by April 30th of 2022. For more information you can head to the Straker Foundation’s website or Facebook page.