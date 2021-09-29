Story has 4 hits, Rockies beat Nationals 10-5 in home finale

DENVER (AP) — Trevor Story had four hits in possibly his final appearance at Coors Field with Colorado, helping the Rockies beat the Washington Nationals 10-5 on Wednesday.

Ryan McMahon added a three-run homer in Colorado’s home finale, which was interrupted for two hours by rain.

Washington and Colorado combined to use 14 pitchers over 5 hours, 57 minutes, including a rain delay that halted the game in the third. This game even featured the stadium lights briefly going out in the eighth.

Story is eligible to become a free agent, and the shortstop was treated as if this might turn out to be his final game at Coors Field in purple pinstripes.

Teammates let him run out on the field alone at the start to be cheered by the crowd. Story also received an ovation before stepping into the batter’s box. Then the first-round pick in the 2011 amateur draft let his bat do the talking with a season-high four hits — all singles, including one in which he was thrown out trying to stretch.

Story walked in his final at-bat in the eighth and scored on McMahon’s groundout. Story slid into home and made a point to reach back and touch the plate again.

Not many fans stuck around for the end, when the Rockies made their way around the field and waved to the fans.

Colorado finished 48-33 at Coors Field. The Rockies will be sitting out the postseason for a third straight season.

Juan Soto was 1 for 4 with an RBI and is hitting .318. He’s trying to catch current Dodger and former teammate Trea Turner for the NL batting title. Turner entered the day hitting .325.

Soto made a a nifty catch at the fence in right and appeared to bang his right leg on the wall. He hobbled around for a moment before motioning he was OK.

Ashton Goudeau (2-1) earned the win for Colorado. Mason Thompson (1-3) took the loss for the Nationals.

Sam Hilliard gave the Rockies a 6-5 lead in the third with a two-run single. Colorado added three more in the fifth to pull away.

The game started under partly cloudy skies and a temperature of 70 degrees. The rain hit in the top of the third inning. The temp dropped to 54 degrees by the end.

SHORT DAY

Starters Paolo Espino and Peter Lambert didn’t last long. Both went two innings, with Espino giving up four runs and Lambert five. This was Lambert’s second start of the season after missing last year following Tommy John surgery.

CORBIN’S BLISTER

Nationals lefty Patrick Corbin has a blister and won’t make another start this season.

“I don’t want to push it,” manager Dave Martinez explained.

UP NEXT

Nationals: Following an off day, host Boston for three games to close out the season. Lefty Josh Rogers (2-1, 2.73) goes Friday.

Rockies: Off Thursday before beginning a season-ending three-game trip in Arizona. Righty Jon Gray (8-12, 4.28) will pitch Friday in what could be his last start for Colorado.

