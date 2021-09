MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio–The Muskingum County Engineer’s Office is alerting motorists of an upcoming road closure.

Officials said Palmer Road will be closed between Asbury Chapel Road and South Hopewell Road beginning on Monday, October 4, and will remain closed for approximately 21 days.

Crews will be replacing a bridge 0.25 miles west of South Hopewell Road on Palmer Road.

Motorists should plan their routes accordingly.