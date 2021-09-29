Dad, 2 women get lengthy prison terms in boy’s abuse death

DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man and two women who pleaded guilty in what authorities called the “extreme abuse” death of the man’s 10-year-old son were all sentenced Wednesday to lengthy prison terms.

Al-Mutahan McLean, 32, had pleaded guilty on Sept. 8 in Montgomery County court to murder, kidnapping, rape and child endangerment charges stemming from the December 2019 death of Takoda Collins. The pleas came shortly before he was due to go on trial, and he was sentenced to 51 years to life in prison.

McLean’s fiancee, Amanda Hinze, 30, was sentenced to a minimum of 22 years in prison while her sister, Jennifer Ebert, 27, got an eight-year term. Both women, who lived in the home with McLean, had pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter and child endangerment charges.

The boy died in December 2019 after he was taken to Dayton Children’s Hospital because he was unresponsive. The county coroner’s office said he died of blunt force trauma in combination with compressive asphyxia and submersion in water in a bathtub.

Prosecutors have said that between 2015 and his death, the boy was subjected to “various types of abuse which escalated into extreme torture.” They also said Takoda was punched, elbowed and stood on in the hours leading up to his death.

McLean’s lawyers said he took responsibility for his son’s death but did not abuse the boy for years.