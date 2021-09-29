Command Center reports 4 deaths and 623 new cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Muskingum County Joint Unified Command Center on Wednesday reported the following Muskingum County deaths from COVID-19: a 73-year-old, a 62-year-old, and a 75-year old who died with

COVID-19 pneumonia; a 29-year-old who died with acute respiratory failure due to COVID-19.



The Command Center is also reporting 623 new Muskingum County residents have tested positive for COVID-19 in the last seven days.

This number breaks down as follows: 137 reported on 9/22, 118 reported on 9/23, 95 reported on 9/24, 65 reported

on 9/25, 47 reported on 9/26, 58 reported on 9/27, and 103 reported on 9/28.

There are now 2, 831 active cases of COVID-19 in Muskingum County along with 39 hospitalizations.

So far, 53.85 % of Muskingum County residents have completed the vaccination process.

For more information, you can visit the Health Department’s website.