Central District Golf Sectionals

DII Girls at Mill Creek Golf Course: Top 3 Teams Advance and Top 3 Golfers on Non qualifying team advance

Lakewood girls finished in first place at the DII Sectionals for the central district. They Lancers were led by Abby Thompson who shot a 76. Avery Thompson who shot a 75 and Abbey Collie who shot a 95. Maddie Cline also shot a 95 and Lauren Griffith a 99.

Licking Valley was third in the tournament. The Panthers were led by Ellie Lange with a 89. Jacqueline Gieseler who shot a 99 and Nataley Banks who shot a 94. Sylvie Devore shot a 100 and Libby Wear a 131.