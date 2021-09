The Cambridge Bobcats will have a new opponent for week 7 of the high school football season.

The school announcing that the Bobcats will now play Ravenna on Friday for their homecoming football game.

Ravenna is 3-3 this season. They are 14th in Division III Region 9. They come into this week having beat Cloverleaf 28-27.

Cambridge was originally set to play St. Thomas Aquinas.