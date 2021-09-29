DIII Boys Sectional Results Golf

The Rosecrans Boys Golf team fell short of their bid for a trip to districts.

During the DIII East District Sectional at the Cambridge County Club the team shot a 470 to finish in the tenth spot.

Sophomore Charlie Peterson shot a 91. Weston Hartman scored an 88. Freshman Evan Bauer tallied a 112 and freshman Jordan Joseph finished with a 179.

The top four teams in each sectional advance as does the top 4 golfers from non-qualifying teams. The Bishops were behind Hiland who took the number one spot as they shot a 308. Fort Frye was in second place with a 345. Malver took third with a 373 and Frontier qualified with a 375.

The Crooksville Ceramics took part in the DIII Sectional at the Zanesville Jaycees. The top five teams advance as well as the top five individuals from non qualifying teams.

The Ceramics came in fourth on the day to advance to the districts. The team shot a 371.

Crooksville was led by Bo White who shot an 87. Cooper Watts with a 94. Vaughn Childress who shot a 88 and Tucker Watts with a 102. Gabe Sandefur shot a 114.