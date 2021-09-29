Artist of the Month: The Masonic Temple Features Sharon Dean

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- This week’s Artist of the Month is Sharon Dean, owner of Mystic Sister Studio featured by the Masonic Temple.

Dean has been drawn to painting since a young girl and feels she’s always been able to utilize her tools to express herself. She describes her artwork as mystical and visionary.

“I rely upon dream images and tapping into the subconscious and dreams and visions and kind of lifting the veil of consciousness and looking behind reality to commune with the divine, and find patterns and information that I can re-create and bring to art in a new visual way that encourages people to look at perception and reality in new ways,” Deans stated.

When asked if she had a favorite piece, Dean said that she doesn’t have a favorite, but added that she has created over 2,000 pieces.

“I’m always constantly thinking of new and different ideas and concepts and visions to bring into fruition. Some things happen organically over time and sometimes I’ll get a flash of inspiration from all different kinds of things,” Dean said.

About 8 years ago, Dean said she decided to become a traveling artist and has gone all over the Midwest and beyond.

You can find more of Dean’s artwork during the downtown First Friday Art Walk inside of the Masonic Temple, room 510.