TODAY: Sunny Skies. Pleasant. High 75°

TONIGHT: Starry Skies. Patchy Fog. Chilly. Low 47°

THURSDAY: Sunny Skies. Pleasant. High 75°

DISCUSSION:

An absolutely picture perfect mid-week across SE Ohio, with plenty of sunshine and seasonal temperatures. Highs will top off in the mid 70s this afternoon.

Skies will remain mainly clear tonight, along with some patchy fog possible. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 40s.

More picture perfect conditions will continue into the end of the work week, with highs in the mid 70s Thursday and Friday. Skies will see a few more clouds on Friday, but over all more sunshine will be had through the end of the week.

The weekend will see more clouds return to SE Ohio, as a cold front moves in from the west late Saturday into Sunday. Slight chances of a shower will return late Saturday, but more rain will be had on Sunday, along with a thunderstorm chance. Temperatures will be cooler as the cold front moves in. We will be warmer on Saturday, as highs climb into the upper 70s to near 80, but the clouds and rain on Sunday, will cool temps back into the lower 70s.

Scattered shower chances will linger into the start of the new work week, with highs in the lower 70s on Monday. A spotty shower chance will be with us on Tuesday, as highs will top off around 70.

Have a Great Wednesday!

