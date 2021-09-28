Zanesville Girls Dominate on Pitch

The Zanesville Blue Devils girls soccer team were certainly ready to play against Maysville Tuesday night, routing the visiting Panthers 11-0. From the moment the game began, the Blue Devils overwhelmed the opposition on the offensive side of the ball, and had two quality shots on goal within the first two minutes of the match. Quickly afterwards, Senior captain Josie Van Kirk scored the games inaugural goal to make it 1-0 Zanesville. Suddenly, just past the tenth minute, it was 3-0 Zanesville.

Zanesville’s Morgan Smith, added the fourth goal of the night in the waning moments till the half, and by halftime it was 5-0 Zanesville. The Blue Devils would add a whopping six goals after the break to cement an 11-0 victory.

Maysville falls to 0-7-1 on the season, and will seek to bounce back tomorrow night at New Lexington, before a long layover in between games till the face Morgan, October, 14th. Zanesville advanced to 6-4-1 on the season, and will be back in action Thursday night at Licking Heights, coincidentally a night before the Blue Devils football team hosts Licking Heights on Friday night for Homecoming.