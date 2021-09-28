The NAACP in Zanesville Preparing For Upcoming Events

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- The NAACP in Zanesville has slowed down during the COVID pandemic, but now they are ready to reorganize and regroup.

Kenneth Burke, local President of the NAACP said, they won’t be having their well known Freedom Fund Banquet this year, but stated that they have been meeting frequently to prepare for it next year.

“We would like to get that re-started up again and I think it meant a lot to the community,” Burke stated. “We had a lot of people turn out for our banquets to honor people in the community for the work that they’ve done,”

Burke added that they will be having a ham and bean soup dinner next Friday, October 8th at the Union Baptist Church.

“We still have plenty of tickets for those that would like to order a dinner or come by and pick up one. The tickets are $8 and we will even deliver them if we have to, but we’re starting off this year with something like that,” Burke said.

The NAACP Zanesville is also looking for the organization to expand and are currently looking for new members, no matter the race. To support or join the NAACP, please call 740-408-1148 for more information and to purchase a ticket for the upcoming ham and bean soup dinner.