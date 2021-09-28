Swayze named Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Dog of the Week

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center has named Swayze its dog of the week.

The energetic hound mix was brought in as a stray in August.

He has a clean kennel everyday and even knows how to sit. Swayze would be happy with any family who will give him love and attention, especially in a home where he can run and play.

“If you are someone who likes to walk or run, he would enjoy that. I know he would love a fenced-in backyard,” Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid said. “He’s very friendly with everyone. He is non responsive to other dogs and is definitely house broken. I think he would be a good pet for anybody.”

If you have a passion for dogs and want to help find forever homes for them, the Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center would love to have you on their team.

They are currently looking for volunteers to help out at the facility and foster homes.

“A volunteer is so important to us,” McQuaid said. “They can let us know different things about different dogs that we did not know about. That helps us promote the dogs when someone asks a question about something about the dog. That’s very helpful. Being a volunteer is more than just walking dogs, it’s knowledge in itself to let us know what you might find out.”

All the dogs have moved back to the old facility at 1500 Newark Road. If you’re interested in volunteering at the adoption center, meeting Swayze or another dog, you can reach them at (740)-453-0273 or visit their website.