Swayze named Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Dog of the Week

Local News
Natalie Comer28

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center has named Swayze its dog of the week.

The energetic hound mix was brought in as a stray in August.

He has a clean kennel everyday and even knows how to sit. Swayze would be happy with any family who will give him love and attention, especially in a home where he can run and play.  

“If you are someone who likes to walk or run, he would enjoy that. I know he would love a fenced-in backyard,” Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid said. “He’s very friendly with everyone. He is non responsive to other dogs and is definitely house broken. I think he would be a good pet for anybody.”

If you have a passion for dogs and want to help find forever homes for them, the Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center would love to have you on their team.

They are currently looking for volunteers to help out at the facility and foster homes. 

“A volunteer is so important to us,” McQuaid said. “They can let us know different things about different dogs that we did not know about. That helps us promote the dogs when someone asks a question about something about the dog. That’s very helpful. Being a volunteer is more than just walking dogs, it’s knowledge in itself to let us know what you might find out.”

All the dogs have moved back to the old facility at 1500 Newark Road. If you’re interested in volunteering at the adoption center, meeting Swayze or another dog, you can reach them at (740)-453-0273 or visit their website.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Natalie Comer
Natalie Comer
Natalie grew up in Martinsburg, WV and graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in Journalism emphasizing in broadcast. During her time at WVU, she worked and interned with WVU Athletics Video, where she helped with video production on game days. Her senior year of college, she was the Sports Reporter/Anchor for “WVU News,” an Emmy-award winning newscast produced by journalism students. Natalie is a huge sports fanatic. She is a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins, but when it comes to football, she cheers on the LA Rams. Her dream job is to be a reporter in the NHL.

Related Posts

Operation Spirit 4 Troops Prepare for Garage Sale Fundraiser

Kailan Martin

Comics! Comics! Draw All About It in the Making Comics Class with Derf Backderf

Kailan Martin

County Commissioners Discuss Sewer Expansion at National Road Industrial Park

Natalie Comer