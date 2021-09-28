State Football Rankings Released

The OHSAA has released the state football rankings for the week of September 27. The top 16 teams in each region will make the playoffs.

DI Region III

17. Newark is 0-6 this season. The Wildcats were 16th last week in the rankings.

DIII Region 11

Granville: The Blue Aces are undefeated this season at 5-0. Granville has been number one for three weeks. 5. Tri-Valley is now 5-1 on the season. This is the Scotties second week in the number 5 spot. 7. Sheridan: The Generals are 5-1 this season. This is their second week in the number seven spot. 13. Zanesville: The Blue Devils are up two spots from their 15 spot last week after a 24-10 win over Licking Valley. Zanesville is now 3-2 on the season.

DIV Region 15

5. John Glenn is 3-2 this season. The were 9th in last week’s rankings after a win over Meadowbrook. 6. Philo is 5-1 this season. They moved up two spots from last week after their win over West Muskingum. 8. Meadowbrook is 4-2. They fell three spots from the prior rankings after their loss. 10. Cambridge is 4-2 this season. They are up five spots from last week. They shutout Martins Ferry 23-0. 13. Heath moves up one spot from last week. They defeated Lakewood last week. 14. Licking Valley dropped a spot after their loss to Zanesville, which made them 2-3.

17. Maysville 22. River View 25. Lakewood

DV Region 19

2. Ridgewood is undefeated this season at 6-0. This is the third straight week that the Generals have held onto the second spot. 12. West Muskingum is down from their 11 spot last week after a loss to Philo. 13. New Lexington is up a spot from last week’s 14th spot. New Lexington fell to Coshocton last week. 16. Coshocton improves to 2-4 on the season. The jumped 4 spots from last week’s 20th ranking.

20. Morgan

DVI Region 23

15. Buckeye Trail: is 3-3 on the season. They were 16th in the rankings last week. 17. Shenandoah is 2-3 this season. The Zeps were in 21st place last week.

23. Crooksville

DVII Region 27

Newark Catholic remains undefeated at 6-0. They have now spent three weeks on the top of the rankings. 8. Caldwell is 4-2 this season. They were in 10th place last week. 12. Miller is 2-2 this season. They were in 12th place in last week’s rankings. 18. Rosecrans