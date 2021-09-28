Sectional Golf Results DII/DIII

DII Boys at Darby Creek Golf Course: Top 6 teams and top 6 individuals on a not qualifying team

Heath golf team finished second at the Division II sectional golf tournament at the Darby Creek Golf Course. The Bulldogs’ David Link, Riley Baum and Ben Ridgeway each shot an 82. Hunter Byers shot a 93 and Keenan Kelly a 78.

DIII Boys Sectional at Turnberry Golf Course: Top 6 teams and top 6 individuals on a not qualifying team move on

Newark Catholic finished in second place during the DIII Sectional at Turnberry Golf Course. Max Vanoy shot a 75. Brian Luft shot an 74. Nathan Riggleman added an 82 and Jack Rehbeck a 86. Brogan Sullivan shot an 87.

DII Girls at Caroll Meadows: Top 6 teams and top 6 individuals on a not qualifying team move on

River View finished sixth at Caroll Meadows. Sophomore Paige Nicely shot an 89. Caily Shriver shot a 96. Chloey Geogg shot a 101 and Kiera McPeck a 196.

Philo’s Brianna Mortimer qualified as an individual with an 86.