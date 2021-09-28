Retailers and Bars in Ohio Are Experiencing a Shortage in Alcohol

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- As the COVID-19 pandemic continues, retailers and restaurants worldwide, including Ohio, have been enduring a shortage in liquor.

Mike Alfman, Owner of Winerak Market, said he’s been seeing a shortage mainly for scotch, tequila and somewhat bourbon.

“I think some of that is due to the fact that it’s being imported. We’ve had COVID issues, we’ve had production issues, we’ve even had bottle issues on alcohol products in general,” Alfman stated.

Kristen Castle, Ohio Liquor Brand Manager, provided a table through email that compares the supplier inventory and the growth of demand.

Credit: Ohio Liquor & Spirits

Suppliers can meet 49 percent of the demand for tequila, however, the second column shows how the growth in demand for tequila has increased by 33 percent.

“We will not be restricting items. We have always given our liquor stores the ability to limit high-demand items to best meet consumer needs and requests in those locations,” Castle said. “Retailers have always practiced fair inventory management of high demand/low production. And if a customer is unable to find their specific brand, we encourage them to try a new brand!”

There’s also been a shortage of certains beers like Corona, according to Alfman. He stated that there are at least 60 fraitors backed up in the LA Harbor due to the shortage of truck drivers and harbor workers.

When asked if prices have been effective during this shortage, Alfman said that prices have been staying steady.

“In the state of Ohio, we’re called what they call a controlled state. The state of Ohio sets prices, they set the inventory…Whatever goes out in prices and everything is controlled by the state of Ohio. I have not seen a big change in prices.”

The time frame on how long this will continue isn’t fully determined, but you can visit the Ohio Liquor and Spirits website for availability and pricing.