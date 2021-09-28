Paul Bunyan Show to take place this Weekend

Local News
Natalie Comer39

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- The Official Paul Bunyan Show is coming up this weekend and will be filled with many activities, competitions and exhibitions for everyone of all ages. 

The Ohio Forestry Association has been putting on the event since 1957. 

It’s designed as a trade show consisting of logging equipment as well as several products for the sawmill and forest industry. Educational exhibits will also be displayed for those who would like to learn more about the industry. 

“It’s one of the few places where our industry really gets together, Executive Director of the Ohio Forestry Association Brad Perkins said. “If someone wants to come they just need a two dollar pair of gloves and they can get that. If they need a three quarter of a million dollars piece of logging equipment, it’s there too. We have industry folks come in from all around several states to purchase and make deals to purchase their big logging equipment.” 

A few highlighted events include a wood auction and lumberjack competitions. 

The proceeds go towards the Ohio Forestry Association, in which they distribute the funds through different programs and events. 

“What we do basically is advocate for the forest products industry in Ohio, but also do a lot of educational programs. We have a forestry camp called Camp Canopy for high school students that we put on every summer. We also work with the Ohio tree farm committee to work with tree farms throughout the state,” Perkins said.

The Paul Bunyan show will take place October 1 and 2 from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Guernsey County Fairgrounds. Adult tickets are $8 pre administration and $10 at the gate. Senior and kid tickets are $4 and $5 at the gate. 

Tickets are available at OhioForest.org.

Please follow and like us:
fb-share-icon
Tweet
Tagged
Natalie Comer
Natalie Comer
Natalie grew up in Martinsburg, WV and graduated from West Virginia University with a degree in Journalism emphasizing in broadcast. During her time at WVU, she worked and interned with WVU Athletics Video, where she helped with video production on game days. Her senior year of college, she was the Sports Reporter/Anchor for “WVU News,” an Emmy-award winning newscast produced by journalism students. Natalie is a huge sports fanatic. She is a fan of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Penguins, but when it comes to football, she cheers on the LA Rams. Her dream job is to be a reporter in the NHL.

Related Posts

Swayze named Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center Dog of the Week

Natalie Comer

Operation Spirit 4 Troops Prepare for Garage Sale Fundraiser

Kailan Martin

Comics! Comics! Draw All About It in the Making Comics Class with Derf Backderf

Kailan Martin