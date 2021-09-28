Muskingum Women Drop LaRoche in Soccer

Muskingum University Women’s Soccer team got its second win of the season in a 3-2 win over La Roche.

Freshman Jillian Laposky led off the scoring from an assist from freshmen Madison Yenke. La Roche tied the game in the 29th minute and took the lead going into the half 2-1.

Muskie freshman Morgan Meisel got a goal in the 55th minute on an assist from Madison Yenke. Meisel wasn’t done finding the back of the net as added another goal in the 78th minute.

The Muskies will open Ohio Athletic Conference action on Saturday, October 2 when they host John Carroll. Game time is set for 1:00 p.m.