Local Scores 9/28/2021

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

NEW LEXINGTON 3 MEADOWBROOK 1

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

COSHOCTON 3 CROOKSVILLE 0

Coshocton wins in straight sets 25-8 25-12 25-9. Hailey Helter had6 kills, Jalynn West added 5, and Ella Bible had 4 kills Coshocton advances to 9-5 on the season, and 6-4 in MVL play. 

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

PHILO 3 MAYSVILLE 1

GIRLS SOCCER

LICKING VALLEY 2 TRI-VALLEY 1

Erin Selfe had 4 saves in goal. Raegan Campbell had 2 goals. Kylee White and Tori Mooney each had 1 assist.

GIRLS SOCCER

ZANESVILLE 11 MAYSVILLE 0

BOYS SOCCER

CAMBRIDGE 4 ZANESVILLE 0

Court graduated Ohio State University in May 2020. He has interned at NBC4, ABC6, and the Big Ten Network. He enjoys all things sports and follows all the northern Ohio sports teams including the Browns, Indians, and Cavs.

