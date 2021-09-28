Local Scores 9/28/2021

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
NEW LEXINGTON 3 MEADOWBROOK 1
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
COSHOCTON 3 CROOKSVILLE 0
Coshocton wins in straight sets 25-8 25-12 25-9. Hailey Helter had6 kills, Jalynn West added 5, and Ella Bible had 4 kills Coshocton advances to 9-5 on the season, and 6-4 in MVL play.
GIRLS VOLLEYBALL
PHILO 3 MAYSVILLE 1
GIRLS SOCCER
LICKING VALLEY 2 TRI-VALLEY 1
Erin Selfe had 4 saves in goal. Raegan Campbell had 2 goals. Kylee White and Tori Mooney each had 1 assist.
GIRLS SOCCER
ZANESVILLE 11 MAYSVILLE 0
BOYS SOCCER
CAMBRIDGE 4 ZANESVILLE 0
Please follow and like us: