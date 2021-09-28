Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll, update

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Loyola (11) (5-0) 110 1 2. Naperville Neuqua Valley (5-0) 97 3 3. Glenbard West (5-0) 71 5 4. Chicago (Marist) (5-1) 68 4 5. Gurnee Warren (4-1) 61 6 6. Naperville Central (3-2) 57 2 7. Lincoln-Way East (4-1) 51 8 8. Maine South (4-1) 44 7 9. South Elgin (5-0) 14 NR 10. Lockport (5-0) 12 T10

Others receiving votes: Bolingbrook 10, Palatine 3, Oswego East 2, York 2, Hinsdale Central 2, O’Fallon 1.

Class 7A School W-L Pts Prv 1. Brother Rice (10) (4-1) 118 2 2. Batavia (2) (5-0) 109 3 3. Chicago Mt. Carmel (4-1) 88 1 4. Wheaton North (4-1) 82 4 5. Chicago (St. Rita) (3-2) 72 5 6. Hersey (5-0) 61 6 7. Normal Community (5-0) 42 7 8. Hononegah (5-0) 34 8 9. Prospect (4-1) 17 NR 10. Wheaton Warrenville South (3-2) 16 10

Others receiving votes: Geneva 11, Moline 6, Collinsville 3, Pekin 1.