Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll

Sports
Associated Press10

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:

Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Loyola (11) (5-0) 110 1
2. Naperville Neuqua Valley (5-0) 97 3
3. Glenbard West (5-0) 71 5
4. Chicago (Marist) (5-1) 68 4
5. Gurnee Warren (4-1) 61 6
6. Naperville Central (3-2) 57 2
7. Lincoln-Way East (4-1) 51 8
8. Maine South (4-1) 44 7
9. South Elgin (5-0) 14 NR
10. Lockport (5-0) 12 T10

Others receiving votes: Bolingbrook 10, Palatine 3, Oswego East 2, York 2, Hinsdale Central 2, O’Fallon 1.

Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv
1. Brother Rice (10) (4-1) 118 2
2. Batavia (2) (5-0) 109 3
3. Chicago Mt. Carmel (4-1) 88 1
4. Wheaton North (4-1) 82 4
5. Chicago (St. Rita) (3-2) 72 5
6. Hersey (5-0) 61 6
7. Normal Community (5-0) 42 7
8. Hononegah (5-0) 34 8
9. Prospect (4-1) 17 NR
10. Wheaton Warrenville South (3-2) 16 10

Others receiving votes: Geneva 11, Moline 6, Collinsville 3, Pekin 1.

