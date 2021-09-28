Illinois High School Football Top 10 Poll

Here are the latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters:
|Class 8A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Loyola (11)
|(5-0)
|110
|1
|2. Naperville Neuqua Valley
|(5-0)
|97
|3
|3. Glenbard West
|(5-0)
|71
|5
|4. Chicago (Marist)
|(5-1)
|68
|4
|5. Gurnee Warren
|(4-1)
|61
|6
|6. Naperville Central
|(3-2)
|57
|2
|7. Lincoln-Way East
|(4-1)
|51
|8
|8. Maine South
|(4-1)
|44
|7
|9. South Elgin
|(5-0)
|14
|NR
|10. Lockport
|(5-0)
|12
|T10
Others receiving votes: Bolingbrook 10, Palatine 3, Oswego East 2, York 2, Hinsdale Central 2, O’Fallon 1.
|Class 7A
|School
|W-L
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Brother Rice (10)
|(4-1)
|118
|2
|2. Batavia (2)
|(5-0)
|109
|3
|3. Chicago Mt. Carmel
|(4-1)
|88
|1
|4. Wheaton North
|(4-1)
|82
|4
|5. Chicago (St. Rita)
|(3-2)
|72
|5
|6. Hersey
|(5-0)
|61
|6
|7. Normal Community
|(5-0)
|42
|7
|8. Hononegah
|(5-0)
|34
|8
|9. Prospect
|(4-1)
|17
|NR
|10. Wheaton Warrenville South
|(3-2)
|16
|10
Others receiving votes: Geneva 11, Moline 6, Collinsville 3, Pekin 1.
