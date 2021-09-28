High School Scoreboard 9.27.21

GIRLS SOCCER:

PHILO: 2 RIDGEWOOD: 1

Ali Carpenter had the Electrics two goals.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL:

NEW LEXINGTON: 3 MORGAN: 0

The Panthers defeated the Raiders 25-20, 25-8 and 25-19. New Lexington’s Jerilynn Koehler had 1 ace, 3 blocks, 1 assist and 9 kills. Braya Jones added 7 aces and 7 digs. Bryanna Wright and Lizzie Ellis each had 15 assists.

CAMBRIDGE: 3 ST. CLAIRSVILLE: 0

The Bobcats won in three sets 18-25, 13-25 and 19-25. The Bobcats Camryn Gebhart was 10/10 serving with 1 ace, 9 kills, 14 digs, 1 block. Ava Byerly went 14/14 serving with 1 ace, 1 kill, 25 assists, 4 digs. Ziciah Gibson was 11/13 serving with 1 ace, 5 kills, 1 assist, 10 digs, 2 blocks

Cambridge travels to Dover Tuesday.

SHENANDOAH: 3 BARNESVILLE: 0

The Zeps came away with win number 10 defeated Barnesville 25-12, 25-16, 25-18.

CALDWELL: 3 CONOTTON VALLEY: 2

GIRLS GOLF:

LICKING VALLEY: 191 BIG WALNUT: 188

In a close match at NorthStar, the LV girls fell to Big Walnut by 3 strokes. The team was led by Ellie Lange with a 42, Jacqueline Gieseler 46, Sylvie Devore 51, and Nataley Banks with a 52. Emma Fisher had a season-best 60.

GIRLS TENNIS:

NEWARK: 5 WESTERVILLE NORTH: 0

The Newark girls tennis team was led by 1st singles: Kenna Hauser who won 6-0,6-0. 2nd singles: Abby Armstrong who won 6-2,6-0. 3rd singles: Natalee Breckenridge with a score of 6-1, 6-1. 1st doubles: Fallon Pitts + Addi Taylert who won 6-2,6-3 and 2nd doubles: Andy Hupp + Azzure Horne who won 6-2, 6-3.

With the win, Newark is now 5-5 for the season. Next up, Newark hosts Marietta on Tuesday, Sept. 28 at 4:30.

CAMBRIDGE: 1 DOVER: 4

The Cambridge girls tennis team traveled to Dover for a make up match. In first singles Kara Loader lost 0-6, 0-6. In the second singles Sidney Kirkbribe lost 0-6, 0-6. In the third singles match Braxton King won 5-7, 6-2, 10-8. First doubles C Gabby Porter and Makena Brown lost 3-6,1-6. Finally, in second doubles Azlyn Lafolette and Lexus O’Donnell lost 6-7 (8-10), 4-6.

Cambridge is at home Thursday against Dover for Senior night. The match starts at 4:30.