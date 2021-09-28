High School Score Board 9.28.21

BOYS SOCCER:

PHILO: 1 MORGAN: 2

Morgan scored the go ahead goal on a long throw in with just 24 seconds left in the game. The Electrics Heath Goodwin scored the lone goal for Philo. Andrew VanMeter had one assist and goaltender Hunter Wallace made 8 saves.

Philo faces Caldwell at 11am on Saturday.

VOLLEYBALL:

CALDWELL: 3 FRONTIER: 0

The Redskins record is now 11-2 as they won 25-14, 25-7, 25-9 on senior night. Chesne Long had 10 kills, 1 ace. 11 digs and 9 assists. Josie Lori added 8 kills, 2 aces, 2 blocks, 15 digs and 3 assists. Gwen Dimmerling had 8 kills, 4 aces, 1 block, 6 digs and 12 assists. Klaudia Rayener had 8 kills, 4 kills, 1 blocks, 6 digs and 12 assists.

Meadowbrook: 3 New Lexington: 2

Meadowbrook took the first two sets and the fifth set to defeat the Panthers 14-25, 27-25, 23-25, 25-19 and 12-15.

The Colts were led by Camden Black with 19 kills, 1 assist, 21 digs, 2 blocks and 1 ace. Karly Launder added 6 kills, 2 assists, 11 digs and 5 aces. Kendyl Cannon got 9 kills, 5 digs, 3 blocks and 3 aces.

New Lexington’s Jerilynn Koehler had 3 aces, 5 blocks, 16 kills and 1 dig. Lizzie Ellie had 3 aces, 37 assists and 4 digs. Braya Jones had 4 aces and 13 digs.

COSHOCTON: 3 CROOKSVILLE: 0

The Redskins came away with a victory over the Ceramics 25-8, 25-12, 25-9.

Leading the offensive attack was Hailey Helter with 6 kills, while Jalynn West added 5, and Ella Bible had 4. Tough serving was also a key to the Redskins’ success as Kenidi Jackson tallied 6 aces while Bible and West each added 4. Defensively, Miyah Davis dug up 10 Ceramic attacks.

With the victory, Coshocton improves to 9-5 on the season and 6-4 in MVL play. Crooksville falls to 1-13.

GIRL TENNIS

NEWARK: 1 MARIETTA: 4

Marietta defeated Newark 4-1 in a non conference match. The lone win came at 2nd singles where Abby Armstrong won 6-2, 6-3. With the loss, Newark is now 5-6 for the season. Next up, Newark hosts Granville on Sept. 29 at 4:00.