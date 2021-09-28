Berube, Greaves share shutout as Columbus tops Penguins 3-0

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jean-Francois Berube and Jet Greaves combined for 28 saves and the shutout as the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 3-0 in a preseason game on Monday night.

Berube recorded 20 saves and Greaves had eight.

Yegor Chinakhov opened the scoring 16:28 in, and Adam Boqvist’s first goal of the preseason at 4:10 of the third extended the lead to 2-0. Emil Bemstrom’ scored on a wrist shot at 17:43 of the third.

Despite outplaying Columbus for much of the game, the Penguins failed to solve the Blue Jackets’ goaltending tandem.

Tristan Jarry, the Penguins beleaguered No. 1 goaltender took the loss. Jarry finished with eight saves in just over 31 minutes of action. He was replaced by Filip Lindberg, who stopped 12 of 13 shots.

Pittsburgh did not have its full complement of stars for its opener as Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin are recuperating from surgeries. Crosby had surgery on his left wrist on Sept. 8 and is expected to miss six weeks. Malkin will miss the first two months of the season after having knee surgery.

CANADIENS 5, MAPLE LEAFS 2

At Montreal, Josh Anderson score twice, Christian Dvorak netted his first goal for Montreal and assisted on three others, and Jonathan Drouin finished with two assists in a win over Toronto.

Michael Pezzetta also scored twice, including an empty-net goal, for the Canadiens.

Jake Allen stopped all 15 shots he faced, before giving way to Kevin Poulin, who turned away 20 of 22.

David Kampf scored a short-handed goal and Ondrej Kase added another score for the Maple Leafs.

Toronto’s Jack Campbell allowed three goals on 12 shots in half the game. Petr Mrazek turned away seven of eight shots.

BLUES 2, STARS 1, OT

In St. Louis, Sam Anas’ goal 1:43 into overtime powered St. Louis to a win over Dallas.

Off-season trade acquisition Pavel Buchnevich also scored for the Blues. His power-play goal at 19:01 of the second tied the game at 1-1.

Joel Hoffer made 11 saves and was credited with the win. He replaced No. 1 goaltender Jordan Binnington, who played the first period and recorded 12 saves on 13 shots.

Riley Tufte scored Dallas’ lone goal, and goaltenders Braden Holtby and Jake Oettinger split time . Holtby started and played the opening 40 minutes, making 15 saves on 16 shots. Oettinger, who replaced Holtby for the third period and overtime, stopped 12 of 13 shots, allowing Anas’ game-winner.

COYOTES 2, KINGS 1

In Glendale, Dylan Guenther scored the tiebreaking goal 9:21 into the third period, helping Arizona past Los Angeles.

Following a scoreless first, Sean Walker’s goal 8:53 into the second gave the Kings a 1-0 lead that held up until Loui Eriksson tied the game nearly six minutes later.

Cal Petersen and Matt Villalta each played half the game in net for the Kings. Petersen, who agreed to a three-year, $15 million extension last week, started and made 14 saves on 15 shots. Villalta finished with eight saves.

The Arizona tandem of Josef Korenar (18 saves) and Anson Thornton (16 saves) combined for 34 saves on 35 shots.

CANUCKS 4, FLAMES 2

At Abbotsford, British Columbia, J.T. Miller’s score punctuated a three-goal first period as Vancouver topped Calgary.

Conor Garland, Chase Wouters and Tanner Pearson also scored for the Canucks. Oliver Ekman-Larsson had two assists.

Dillon Dube and Connor Mackey scored for Calgary.

Michael DiPietro, who spent much of last season on the Canucks’ taxi squad, recorded 25 saves for Vancouver.

Adam Werner stopped 13 of 16 shots for Calgary before being replaced midway through the second period. Daniel Vladar had 12 saves.

___

For more AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/ap_sports