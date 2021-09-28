Back to playing for self, PGA Tour resumes in Mississippi

PGA TOUR

SANDERSON FARMS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Jackson, Mississippi.

Course: Country Club of Jackson. Yardage: 7,461. Par: 72.

Prize money: $7 million. Winner’s share: $1,260,000.

Television: Thursday-Sunday, 4-7 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Sergio Garcia.

FedEx Cup leader: Max Homa.

Last tournament: Max Homa won the Fortinet Championship.

Notes: Fresh off a 3-1 record in his 10th appearance in the Ryder Cup, Sergio Garcia returns to defending his title. He is the only Ryder Cup player in the field, though assistant captain Zach Johnson also is playing. … Former U.S. Amateur champion Andy Ogletree earned a spot in the field as a Monday qualifier. … Mito Pereira is coming off a tie for third in the Fortinet Championship as he plays his first full year on the PGA Tour. He was a three-time winner on the Korn Ferry Tour last season. … Sam Burns at No. 25 in the world is the highest-ranked player in the field. He was among the final considerations as a captain’s pick for the Ryder Cup. … Sungjae Im lost a playoff at the Sanderson Farms in 2019 and has an average score of 68.63 in his last eight rounds at the Country Club of Jackson. … Matthew Wolff makes his first start of the new season after missing the cut in his final two events of last season. … Garcia, Burns, Im and Corey Conners are the only players in the field who reached the Tour Championship last season.

Next week: Shiners Children’s Open.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

LPGA TOUR

SHOPRITE LPGA CLASSIC

Site: Galloway, New Jersey.

Course: Seaview GC (Bay Course). Yardage: 6,190. Par: 71.

Prize money: $1.75 million. Winner’s share: $262,500.

Television: Friday-Sunday, 1-4 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Mel Reid.

Race to CME Globe leader: Nelly Korda.

Last week: Nasa Hataoka won the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship.

Notes: Nasa Hataoka will try to join Nelly Korda as the only players to win in consecutive weeks on the LPGA Tour this year. … This will be the first all-female broadcast in golf, let by producer Beth Hutter. … Korda has not played since the Americans lost the Solheim Cup. ,,, Megha Ganne, who contended at the U.S. Women’s Open as a 17-year-old, is playing on a sponsor exemption. … This is the 20-year anniversary of Betsy King winning the last of her 34 titles on the LPGA Tour. … The field includes three of this year’s five major champions — Patty Tavatanakit, Yuka Saso and Anna Nordqvist. … Nordqvist is the only player to successfully defending the ShopRite LPGA Classic. … The tournament dates to 1986. It was not played from 2007 until 2010 during a dispute with then-commissioner Carolyn Bivens. … This is the first of two straight tournaments in New Jersey.

Next week: Founders Cup.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

ALFRED DUNHILL LINKS CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: St. Andrews, Scotland.

Courses: Old Course at St. Andrews (Yardage: 7,318. Par: 72); Carnoustie GL (Yardage: 7,394. Par: 72); Kingsbarns GL (Yardage: 7,227. Par: 72).

Prize money: $5 million. Winner’s share: $833,333.

Television: Thursday-Saturday, 8 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel); Sunday, 7:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Victor Perez.

Race to Dubai leader: Collin Morikawa.

Last tournament: Kristoffer Broberg won the Dutch Open.

Notes: The field includes Billy Horschel, who won the BMW PGA Championship earlier this month at Wentworth and is second in the Race to Dubai behind Collin Morikawa. … Tony Finau intended to play until withdrawing after a U.S. victory in the Ryder Cup. … This is the European Tour version of the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, spread over three courses. Two of them are on the British Open rotation. … Padraig Harrington is in the field after his Ryder Cup captaincy ended on Sunday. He will be joined by three of his players — Tommy Fleetwood, Tyrrell Hatton and Shane Lowry. … Two of Harrington’s assistant captains, Luke Donald and Martin Kaymer, also are in the field. … The tournament is where Olympic champion Michael Phelps holed what is believed to be the longest putt in European Tour history (159 feet) in 2012. … Wilco Nienaber leaders the European Tour with an average drive of 325 yards.

Next week: Spanish Open.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/european-tour/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

Last week: K.J. Choi won the Pure Insurance Championship.

Next week: Constellation Furyk & Friends.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Bernhard Langer.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

___

OTHER TOURS

USGA: U.S. Mid-Amateur, Sankaty Head GC, Siasconset, Massachusetts. Defending champion: Lukas Michel (2019). Online: https://www.usga.org/

USGA: U.S. Women’s Mid-Amateur, Berkeley Hall Club (North), Bluffton, South Carolina: Defending champion: Ina Kim-Schaad (2019). Online: https://www.usga.org/

Japan LPGA: Japan Women’s Open, Karasuyamajo CC, Tochigi, Japan. Defending champion: Erika Hara. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Symetra Tour: Carolina Golf Classic, Forest Oaks CC, Greensboro, North Carolina. Defending champion: Ana Belac. Online: https://www.symetratour.com/

Japan Golf Tour: Vantelin Tokai Classic, Miyoshi CC (West), Aichi, Japan. Defending champion: Shaun Norris. Online: https://www.jgto.org/

Challenge Tour: Swiss Challenge, Golf Saint Apollinaire, Folgensbourg, France. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

Sunshine Tour: Vodacom Origins of Golf-Humewood, Humewood GC, Port Elizabeth, South Africa. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://sunshinetour.com/

Korean LPGA: Hana Financial Group Championship, Adonis CC, Pocheon, South Korea. Defending champion: Na Rin An. Online: https://www.klpga.co.kr/