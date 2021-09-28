Updated on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 7:15 AM EDT

TODAY: Isolated Shower/Thunder. Partly Cloudy. Touch Cooler. High 77°

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear. Much Cooler. Low 48°

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny. Pleasant. High 74°

DISCUSSION:

An isolated shower/thunder chance will be with us this morning into the early afternoon, as a cold front moves through the region. Skies will otherwise become partly cloudy. We will begin the day on a very warm and muggy note; but we we will see temperatures topping off in the mid to upper 70s this afternoon, along with more comfy humidity.

Skies will become mostly clear during the overnight, along with some patchy fog possible. It will much cooler, with lows bottoming out in the upper 40s to around 50 across SE Ohio.

We will see a string of picture perfect days across the region as we end the work week. Skies will feature plenty of sunshine, along with highs in the low to mid 70s Wednesday through Friday.

Clouds will begin to increase this weekend, as our next weather maker moves in from the north and west. A cold front will bring more rain chances to the region late Saturday into the early half of next week. Highs will top off in the lower 70s by Sunday and Monday.

Have a Great Tuesday!

