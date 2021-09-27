U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown Makes Trip to Zanesville to discuss Pension Relief

ZANESVILLE, Ohio- U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown toured Bimbo Bakeries in Zanesville today and discussed pension relief he helped secure for Ohio workers, retirees and small businesses in the American Rescue Plan.

For years, Senator Brown led efforts to secure these pensions for Ohioans, standing with those during the pension crisis in 2018. Those efforts led to the Butch Lewis Act being included in the American Rescue Plan.

“It’s a retirement package that they earned. When President Biden came in and the Senate changed, this and the child tax credit were top priorities to help people that have worked all their lives and earned benefits,” U.S. Senator Brown said.

As Senator Brown worked hard and efficiently to get the bill passed, he had a lot of support from union workers and management.

Senator Brown said this means these workers can go to work everyday knowing they have a pension that they earned.

“I think what we need in this country are workers to be the center of our economic policy,” Senator Brown said. “We need to start making economic decisions to put workers in the center and not corporations where it’ll trickle down and expect everything to get better.”

Senator Brown said this solution was a fix that helped workers and companies, both big and small.