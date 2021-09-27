Operation Spirit 4 Troops Prepare for Garage Sale Fundraiser

For many years, Melodie Pittman, Director of Operation Spirit 4 Troops, has been raising money to provide care packages to troops and veterans.

The organization will be holding their 5th annual garage sale this Friday, 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and Saturday, 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. Pittman said the earnings will be mainly for the Christmas season.

“We’re hoping that we won’t have to have two. Normally, we have a spring one and a fall one, but from this point on as we’re all getting older, we can just do the one for the packages that will help carry out the projects for the veterans and troops,” Pittman stated.

Pittman shared her experiences and how the cause started by just organizing and going through her book shelf.

“I actually just started out in 2003. I was going to empty my book shelf of some books and it kind of grew enormously, let’s just put it that way. Ways beyond anything I could’ve imagined,” Pittman said.

The care packages normally contain popular candy and everyday necessities that makes the troops feel like they’re back at home, according to Pittman.

The garage sale will be at 3290 Bowers Lane off of West Military and there will also be a discount sale on Saturday starting at noon.