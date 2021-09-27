Ohio High School Football Poll

|DIVISION I
|1. Cincinnati St. Xavier (18)
|6-0
|210
|2. Lakewood St. Edward (3)
|6-0
|190
|3. Medina
|6-0
|156
|4. Springfield
|5-0
|147
|5. Marysville (1)
|5-0
|141
|6. Columbus Upper Arlington
|6-0
|109
|7. Massillon Jackson
|6-0
|87
|8. West Chester Lakota West
|5-1
|69
|9. Cincinnati Moeller
|5-1
|55
|10. Centerville (1)
|5-1
|37
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Albany 16. Pickerington Central 13. Liberty Twp. 13. Lakota East 13.
|DIVISION II
|1. Cleveland Benedictine (19)
|5-0
|219
|2. Kings Mills Kings (2)
|6-0
|178
|3. Hudson (1)
|6-0
|142
|4. Willoughby South
|6-0
|116
|5. Piqua (1)
|6-0
|103
|5. Cincinnati La Salle
|4-2
|103
|7. Medina Highland
|5-1
|90
|8. Sunbury Big Walnut
|6-0
|86
|9. Akron Hoban
|3-2
|67
|10. Toledo Central Catholic
|4-2
|28
Others receiving 12 or more points: assillon Washington 22. Ashville Teays Valley 19. Avon 18. Fremont Ross 16. Macedonia Nordonia 14.
|DIVISION III
|1. Chardon (17)
|6-0
|220
|2. Hamilton Badin (4)
|6-0
|190
|3. Aurora (1)
|6-0
|158
|4. Millersburg West Holmes
|6-0
|134
|5. Granville
|5-0
|126
|6. Dover
|5-0
|119
|7. Steubenville
|5-1
|60
|8. Chagrin Falls Kenston (1)
|5-1
|55
|9. Hamilton Ross
|4-1
|49
|10. Norton
|6-0
|48
Others receiving 12 or more points: Hubbard 21. Bellbrook 18. Columbus Bishop Hartley 16. Mount Orab Western Brown 13. Monroe 12.
|DIVISION IV
|1. Cincinnati Wyoming (16)
|6-0
|215
|2. Bloom-Carroll (1)
|6-0
|181
|3. Eaton (2)
|6-0
|147
|4. Beloit West Branch (1)
|6-0
|129
|5. Cincinnati McNicholas (1)
|6-0
|128
|6. Waverly
|5-0
|77
|7. Clarksville Clinton-Massie
|4-1
|72
|8. Youngstown Ursuline (2)
|4-1
|71
|9. Van Wert
|5-1
|69
|10. Cleveland Villa Angela-St. Joseph
|3-1
|57
Others receiving 12 or more points: Navarre Fairless 26. Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 23. Bellevue 17. Sandusky Perkins 17. Port Clinton 12.
|DIVISION V
|1. Kirtland (23)
|5-0
|230
|2. Canfield S. Range
|6-0
|189
|3. Tontogany Otsego
|6-0
|160
|4. Ironton
|5-1
|131
|5. Garrettsville Garfield
|6-0
|120
|6. West Lafayette Ridgewood
|6-0
|90
|7. Sugarcreek Garaway
|6-0
|73
|8. Pemberville Eastwood
|6-0
|72
|9. Piketon
|6-0
|69
|10. Cincinnati Mariemont
|5-1
|29
Others receiving 12 or more points: Versailles 21. 1Camden Preble Shawnee 18. Bellaire 18. Ravenna Southeast 12.
|DIVISION VI
|1. Coldwater (15)
|6-0
|220
|2. Beverly Fort Frye (2)
|5-0
|182
|3. Archbold (4)
|6-0
|177
|4. Mechanicsburg (1)
|6-0
|142
|5. Columbia Station Columbia
|6-0
|108
|6. West Jefferson
|6-0
|90
|7. Ashland Crestview
|6-0
|83
|8. Columbus Grove
|6-0
|81
|9. Mogadore
|5-1
|65
|10. Arcanum (1)
|6-0
|42
Others receiving 12 or more points: New Middletown Springfield 17. Cols. Africentric 13.
|DIVISION VII
|1. Maria Stein Marion Local (23)
|6-0
|230
|2. Newark Catholic
|6-0
|187
|3. Norwalk St. Paul
|6-0
|156
|4. Bascom Hopewell-Loudon
|5-1
|130
|5. Shadyside
|6-0
|108
|6. Sugar Grove Berne Union
|6-0
|82
|7. Lucas
|5-1
|78
|8. New Madison Tri-Village
|5-1
|55
|9. Edon
|5-1
|44
|(tie) Lima Central Catholic
|5-1
|44
|(tie) New Bremen
|4-2
|44
Others receiving 12 or more points: McComb 40. Portsmouth Notre Dame 21.