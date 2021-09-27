Maysville Handles Zanesville in Straight Sets

The Maysville Panthers defeated the Zanesville Blue Devils 3-0 in girls volleyball Monday night. The Panthers visiting from just across town won the first set 25-12, the second set 25-10, and the third set 25-8.

Maysville snaps a previous twelve game losing streak to capture their third win of the season, and advance their record to 3-13 on the season. The Panthers will take on Philo at home, Tuesday, September, 28th. Zanesville falls to 0-11 on the year. Next up for Zanesville will be home against Granville, also on Tuesday, September 28th.