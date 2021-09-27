Maysville Handles Zanesville in Straight Sets

The Maysville Panthers defeated the Zanesville Blue Devils 3-0 in girls volleyball Monday night. The Panthers visiting from just across town won the first set 25-12, the second set 25-10, and the third set 25-8.

Maysville snaps a previous twelve game losing streak to capture their third win of the season, and advance their record to 3-13 on the season. The Panthers will take on Philo at home, Tuesday, September, 28th. Zanesville falls to 0-11 on the year. Next up for Zanesville will be home against Granville, also on Tuesday, September 28th.

Court Zeppernick
Court Zeppernick
Court graduated Ohio State University in May 2020. He has interned at NBC4, ABC6, and the Big Ten Network. He enjoys all things sports and follows all the northern Ohio sports teams including the Browns, Indians, and Cavs.

