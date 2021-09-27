Illinois High School Football Fared

1. Loyola (5-0) beat Fenwick 27-24.

2. Naperville Central (3-2) lost to Naperville Neuqua Valley 20-17

3. Naperville Neuqua Valley (5-0) beat Naperville Central 20-17.

4. Chicago (Marist) (4-1) beat Marmion 37-14.

5. Glenbard West (5-0) beat Addison Trail 56-0.

6. Gurnee Warren (4-1) beat Stevenson 41-3.

7. Maine South (4-1) beat Glenbrook North 41-0.

8. Lincoln-Way East (4-1) beat Bolingbrook 21-13.

9. Bolingbrook (3-1) lost to Lincoln-Way East 21-13.

10. Lockport (5-0) beat Sandburg 42-0.

(tie) O’Fallon (3-1)

1. Chicago Mt. Carmel (4-1) lost to St. Ignatius 27-0.

2. Brother Rice (4-1) beat De La Salle 44-14.

3. Batavia (5-0) beat Glenbar North 21-20.

4. Wheaton North (4-1) beat Lake Park 41-7.

5. Chicago (St. Rita) (3-2) beat St. Patrick

6. Hersey (5-0) beat Elk Grove 80-0.

7. Normal Community (5-0) beat Champaign Central 48-0.

8. Hononegah (5-0) beat Boylan Catholic 16-14.

9. Buffalo Grove (4-1) lost to Prospect 17-14.

10. Wheaton Warrenville South (3-2) beat St Charles East 24-7.

1. East St. Louis (4-1) beat O’Fallon Township 48-2.

2. Cary-Grove (5-0) beat Prairie Ridge 42-7.

3. Kankakee (5-0) beat Thornwood 55-12.

4. Crete-Monee (3-2) lost to Joliet Catholic 41-27.

5. Crystal Lake Prairie Ridge (4-1) lost to Cary-Grove 42-7.

6. Lemont (5-0) beat T.F. North 61-6.

7. Kenwood (5-0) beat Westinghouse 42-0.

(tie) Lake Forest (4-1) won by forfeit.

9. Wauconda (5-0) beat Antioch 24-13.

10. Oak Lawn Richards (4-1) beat Oak Lawn 33-13.

1. Rochester (4-1) beat Springfield 63-20.

2. Oak Park (Fenwick) (3-2) lost to Loyola 27-24.

3. Providence (3-2) beat Marian Central Catholic 35-33.

4. Mascoutah (5-0) beat jersey 65-36.

5. Sycamore (4-1) beal LaSalle Peru 23-0.

6. Peoria (4-1) beat Centennial 30-20.

7. Morris (5-0) beat Marengo 42-0.

8. Metamora (4-0) beat Dunlap 45-14.

9. Sterling (3-1)

10. Mahomet-Seymour (4-0)

1. Joliet Catholic (4-0)

2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (Springfield) (3-1)

3. Richmond-Burton (5-0) beat Sandwich 55-6.

4. St. Francis (4-1) beat Westmont 21-0.

5. Quincy Notre Dame (4-1) lost to Mater Dei Catholic 28-7.

6. Chicago (Phillips) (3-2) beat Simeon 14-12.

7. Coal City (3-2) beat Lisle 24-12.

8. Genoa-Kingston (4-1) beat Rock Falls 41-0.

9. Mt. Zion (4-1) beat Lincoln 27-22.

10. Stillman Valley (4-1) beat Rockford Christian 51-16.

1. Wilmington (5-0) beat Hersher 41-7.

2. Princeton (4-1) lost to Kewanee 49-21.

3. Monticello (5-0) beat Pontiac Township 42-12.

4. Tolono Unity (5-0) beat Central Catholic 41-13.

5. Williamsville (4-1) beat Williamsville 21-14.

6. Byron (5-0) beat North Boone 49-7.

7. Farmington (5-0) beat Macomb 53-6.

8. Mt. Carmel (5-0) beat Lawrenceville 48-0.

9. Montini (2-3) beat Leo 39-32.

10. Reed-Custer (5-0) beat Peotone 42-6.

1. Decatur St. Teresa (5-0) beat Clinton 28-22.

2. IC Catholic (5-0) won by forfeit.

3. Maroa-Forsyth (4-1) lost to Williamsville 21-14.

4. Breese Mater Dei (5-0) beat Quincy Notre Dame 28-7.

5. Downs Tri-Valley (5-0) beat Heyworth 40-12.

6. Bismarck-Henning (5-0) beat Oakwood 42-14.

7. Pana (5-0) beat Southwestern 41-0.

8. Rushville-Industry (5-0) beat Illini West 34-12.

9. Knoxville (5-0) beat Al-Cam 48-8.

10. Rockridge (2-3) lost to Monmouth-Roseville 18-15.

(tie) Sterling Newman (3-2) beat Bureau Valley 26-14.

1. Lena-Winslow (5-0) beat Fulton 54-7.

2. Mt. Sterling (Brown County) (4-1) lost to Beardstown 21-6.

3. Moweaqua Central A&M (3-2) lost to Tuscola 20-14.

4. Winchester West Central (4-1) lost to Greenfield-Northwestern 36-30.

5. Camp Point Central (4-1) beat Routt Catholic 48-6.

(tie) Carrollton (4-1) beat Calhoun Brussels 65-6.

7. Fulton (3-2) lost to Lena-Winslow 54-7.

8. Abingdon (5-0) beat Annawan Weathersfield 34-12.

(tie) Kewanee (Wethersfield) (3-2) lost to Abingdon 34-12.

10. Forreston (4-1) beat Galena 52-20.