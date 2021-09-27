Guernsey Co. Drug Bust

The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office executed a narcotics search warrant in the early morning hours Saturday along with the Central Ohio Drug Enforcement Task Force.

Authorities said three people were taking into custody and a search of the residence yielded an undisclosed amount of illegal drugs, including suspected cocaine, crack cocaine, unknown pills and an unspecified amount of money.

Officials said they’ve received numerous complaints on the residence where the warrant was served.

This case is still under active investigation and as such no formal charges have been filed.

The filing of formal charges are pending lab results from BCI and further investigation into this matter.

Sheriff Jeffery D. Paden stated, “He is proud of the hard work and collaboration of the agencies involved and that he is going to continue to relentlessly pursue drug dealers in our community.”