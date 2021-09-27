Golfers Tee Off to Support Heroes Landing Children’s Justice Center

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, Ohio- Over 100 golfers teed off today at the Zanesville Country Club to benefit the Heroes Landing Children’s Justice Center (CJC).

The Malouf Foundation has announced their plans to establish the first Children’s Justice Center in Muskingum County. The CJC will provide advocacy, justice and care for child abuse survivors and their families.

The proceeds raised from today’s golf classic will go towards the CJC.

“We’re creating the initiative in gaining community support around Muskingum County. It is to help children who are survivors of sexual abuse,” Executive Director of Heroes Landing Children’s Justice Center (CJC) Evonne Saunders said.

The golf classic consisted of 106 golfers from around the community. Prizes were given to first, second and third place winners.

“We’ve had some special hole competitions like longest putt, closest to the pin and longest drive. We’ve had a great community response turnout from professionals and businesses within the community. We’re very appreciative of all the support we’ve received,” Saunders said.

Saunders said an announcement will be made soon about the efforts and intentions of the first ever CJC in Muskingum County.